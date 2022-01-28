The Personal And Relational Benefits Of Dancing

Dancing is one of the fundamental acts of human expression. As long as humans have been around, dance has formed a critical part of how we communicate, express ourselves, and tell stories. Even the most musically and rhythmically challenged amongst us find that we are naturally physically and emotionally, albeit subconsciously, attuned to rhythm and sound – to the point that it impacts our mood, movements, breathing, and heart rates.

Attending dance classes can, therefore, be a great source of stress relief, self-expression, and personal growth. Those who attend regular lessons, regardless of dance style, tend to develop more confidence, diligence, and concentration. Dancing also helps to improve fitness levels, problem-solving skills, and time management, amongst many other benefits.

Since many dance forms introduce people to other cultures, it’s possible to promote tolerance and an interest and acceptance of diversity through partaking in different kinds of dance classes. For example, attending a free online salsa lesson can not only grow interest in the dance form itself, but in the broader history and culture associated with how this particular form was birthed.

All such personal and social progress can further help us to form deeper connections with others. This is especially true when undertaking synchronised or couples dance forms where we’re required to move and work together. For couples, especially, who might be struggling to connect, partner-based dancing is a great way to (re)learn how to communicate and understand one another. Furthermore, since dancing improves social skills like listening, empathy, and patience, it’s possible to see these attributes further develop outside of class times too.

If you’re looking for a new avenue towards self-improvement, or a way to improve your general relationships or particularly your romantic partnership, consider taking up dancing. It’s a great way to learn how to better connect with yourself and others.