A First Dance Adds Something Special To Your Already Special Day

While it’s common in the current day and age to find couples skipping over some traditions like ‘giving away the bride’ or the ‘garter toss’, the ‘first dance’ generally continues to be a mainstay. Although first dances may not always be the couple dancing together for a whole song – with some opting rather to only dance for a short while before welcoming others to join them on the dancefloor, and others choosing to just open the dancefloor from the start – most weddings still have dancing as one of the activities for the day.

Legend claims that first dances originated way back when men would announce their forthcoming nuptials by whisking their betrothed up in a dance before the ceremony began. This eventually morphed into what we now know as first dances. Whatever the case, if you’re planning on including a first dance on your special day, but aren’t very good at dancing, you might want to take some lessons first, as being prepared can really take the pressure off. But, how much do wedding dance lessons cost? you might ask. Well, that really depends on the package you choose, but most studios can offer classes anywhere between $75 and $150 an hour.

If that’s too pricey, you could always skip the lessons, but then just be sure that you do still practice beforehand. Also, think carefully about the length of time you’d need to cover in your song – it can get really boring, even for those who love you most, to watch you do the same three moves for over 3 minutes.

The main thing to always remember with a first dance is that it forms part of your very special day, so you should do something that’s fun and which you’ll remember with fondness for years to come.