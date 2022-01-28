Splash Out on a Beautiful Glass Splashbacks From Krystal Glass

Most of us, when we think about a splashback, see it installed in the kitchen, but glass splashbacks are also a quick and easy way to update your bathroom with contemporary elegance and colour.

Krystal Glass offer low-maintenance and impactful glass splashbacks in both kitchens and bathrooms, and unlike tiles with grouts, they are easier to clean. Splashbacks are typically made of toughened glass, making them heat-resistant and stronger than other types of splashback materials.

These kitchen features also reflect light and make your kitchen warmer and more hospitable to family and friends in the gloomier months. Kitchens with small windows significantly benefit from the reflective qualities of splashbacks. Glass splashbacks also serve an ornamental purpose. You can use this space to play with colour, textures and patterns and lend character to your kitchen, and you can completely upgrade your kitchen ambience by updating the splashback without needing to do a full kitchen renovation.

Similarly, alcove walk-in showers can also benefit from glass splashbacks. The purpose in bathrooms may seem more aesthetic than protective; however, glass is mould-resistant and easy to clean. Therefore it is a functional and sensible choice for your walk-in glass shower.

Krystal Glass can customise glass splashbacks for your bathroom any way you like. You can choose between large prints inspired by nature, simple but impactful coloured glass, or glass cut to unique shapes. The choices are endless. Glass splashbacks are an easy way to make a small, dull bathroom appear larger, brighter and classier.

Enjoy easier cleaning of the cooking area in your kitchen with a splashback customised to your design choice. Krystal Glass are there to help you design aesthetic glass features that create impact and offer utility