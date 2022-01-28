Protect Your Assets: Contact Whitlock Williams Today

Whitlock Williams’ team of lawyers in Auckland have a wealth of experience and knowledge in asset planning, and whether you want to create a family trust or organise estate administration, they can help with the journey. Last month we wrote about Family Trusts to protect your assets, and this month we will include wills and enduring powers of attorney.

Creating a well-drafted will is important for the protection of your assets and the wellbeing of your children. Wills should be regularly updated and checked by you and your lawyer, especially after big life-events like child-birth or a separation. It’s essential that your will is accurate—any mistakes could bring financial stress to your family after you pass away. A will lawyer will oversee and approve the creation of your will and ensure that every detail is covered.

When you create a will, you will need to appoint an executor to administer your estate. Upon the event of your death, your executor will act as your representative for all matters relating to your estate. The executor will make sure that the wishes outlined in your will are respected.

Whitlock Williams’ estate lawyers in Auckland offer expert advice on estate administration. They will guide you through the process step-by-step to ensure all the right information is set out in your will and can assist with the administration of estates when the time comes.

In the circumstance that you can no longer make your own personal and financial decisions, an attorney appointed by an enduring power of attorney can act on your behalf. Whitlock Williams’ lawyers in Auckland can talk you through how enduring powers of attorney work and provide assistance on who you can appoint as your attorney.

