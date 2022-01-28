Happy 2022 from The team at The Wardrobe Company

The Wardrobe Company are back on deck from mid-January and ready to help you make 2022 the year you get your storage spaces sorted – a place for everything, and everything in its place!

Following Christmas, if the kids have a bunch of new toys, games, puzzles, books and clothes then now’s the time to create the space for them. Actually, it’s the ‘creative use’ of space that The Wardrobe Company design team are the experts in providing. Imagine this contrast and how it may relate to your own home: An older style wardrobe may just have a shelf up high with a rail (a length of pipe quite frequently) slung under it to hang clothing of any length. Below that?….. well, it’s often just wasted space – the spot where shoes are piled up, where schoolbags are ditched, where toys are thrown.

But, once you’ve teamed with The Wardrobe Company that space will be transformed: Short hanging areas for short items (shirts, skirts, trousers), long hanging areas for coats, robes, and long dresses, shelves and drawers for socks, underwear, tee shirts, shorts, and shoes. And, dedicated shelving for toys, books, games, schoolbags, ….. and more! Same space you had before …… but maximised!

And, now that so many of us are working from home at least part of the time, The Wardrobe Company can also design, manufacture, and install everything you need to make your home office comfortable and efficient.

Check out www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz then phone 0800 CLOSET for an initial consultation, and for more information on wardrobe shelving and wardrobe design please go to http://www.thewardrobecompany.co.nz .