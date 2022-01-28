Solution Street Partner With Ecostore

Solution Street’s vision is to bring affordable, first home solutions to new developments in Auckland, which has provided a pathway for hundreds of first home buyers to purchase their own freehold properties. They provide value for money, and a supportive purchasing process for buyers. Recently they partnered with Ecostore, who share their passion for sustainability and respect for the environment.

All of Ecostore’s products are cruelty-free, made from naturally derived ingredients, and use recycled material in their packaging, and Solution Street include include a house-warming present of their Family Favourites pack for each of their clients when they move into a Solution Street home. It’s packed full of EcoStore plant and mineral-based goodies for fresh laundry, sparkling dishes, hygienic surfaces and a happy household.

Right now, buying a home may feel like an impossible dream for many first home buyers – particularly if you’re house hunting in our biggest city. Solution Street was founded in 2016 to address this very issue, and to bring affordable, well-designed and more sustainable homes to New Zealanders.

Solution Street’s promise to Auckland home buyers is that every one of their homes comes with a Homestar rating. Building an affordable house that’s also rated on its green credentials ensures the home is good for the homeowner and the planet. A greener home is going to be more efficient, saving the owner money while using less of our planet’s resources for things like heating.

A home that’s built to sustainable principles is also very likely to be a healthier home, by eliminating issues such as drafts and dampness. Solution Street’s commitment to providing homes that ecologically conscious owners will be proud to own means living up to a set of strong values and being independently judged on how the company achieves its goal of creating sustainable homes.

As they say at Solution Street, “We are continuing to advocate and challenge the status quo to ensure that affordable housing in Auckland is quality housing”, so for more information on help buying a home and buying first house please go to https://www.solutionstreet.co.nz .