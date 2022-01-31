Healthy Homes NZ Explain Their Off-plan Service For New Builds

The Healthy Homes Standards are part of the Residential Tenancies Act. This requires all rental homes to comply with specific regulations regarding insulation, heating, ventilation, moisture ingress and drainage and draught stopping by July 2021. The Healthy Homes NZ off-plan service ensures that new builds comply with the Healthy Homes Standards before the properties are built.

Essentially they can do a Healthy Homes assessment based on the building plans for a new property; a property that hasn't been built yet. So rather than physically going to the property as they usually do for a Healthy Homes assessment, they can create a Healthy Homes report based on the floor plans and details given by the property manager, developer or owner.

For properties yet to be constructed, Healthy Homes NZ can work off the plans to complete the full Healthy Homes assessment and confirm specifications around heating requirements. A compliance certificate will also be issued if a property complies.



Healthy Homes NZ have been assisting development companies nationwide and private home builders with their heating calculations prior to the heating and ventilation systems being installed, to make sure they comply with the Healthy Home Standards before the properties are built.



There are different specifications within the Building Code of Compliance compared to the Healthy Homes standards; Healthy Homes NZ have seen in many new builds that the heating in particular is not sufficient enough for the open space(s) as per the formula which has been provided to us by MBIE and Tenancy services. While this would not cause an issue in construction, it would mean a landlord would be unable to rent the property should it be purchased as an investment property.



This service ensures that new-builds are up to the Healthy Homes standards as well as approved building consent, so any that are purchased as investment properties meet the required regulations, so for more information on property assessment services and house maintenance Wellington please visit the website at https://www.healthyhomesnz.co.nz .