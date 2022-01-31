Tier4 Aiming For a Full Suite of IT Services & Support in 2022

A Tier4 service update with a full suite of IT services, solutions and support available for clients is coming soon. The following is a small sample of where their services/support/solutions are headed.

Managed IT -

Managed End Point Security

Endpoint protection solutions protect your company’s devices from malware, malicious applications, and investigate security incidents and alerts. They differ from commercial anti-virus software as they allow admins to manage all devices and perform investigation and remediation against threats.

Managed Cyber Security

Data is literally your company’s biggest asset. Cyberattacks are a constant and real threat. In an increasingly interconnected world, loss of data can impact revenue, productivity, and damage your reputation. Premium IT’s cybersecurity service packages become the cornerstone to securing your network, organisation, users and data.

In addition, Premium IT’s ERT (Emergency Response Team) is dedicated to reviewing any potential security breach to maintain high standards and ensure minimal disruption, outage and downtime.

Managed Business Continuity Plans

Having a business continuity plan and knowing what to do if you need it is like backup and disaster recovery on overdrive. Every area of an organisation must consider premium prevention services and disaster protection. This will ensure you are secure, safe, and in a worst case scenario, your data is protected and readily available.

Managed Email Security

Email is still the number one security threat for any organisation today because cybercriminals go after people rather than infrastructure. The Premium IT team are committed to your defence systems, staying ahead of attackers and mitigating security risks.

Managed Cloud Disaster Recovery

When disaster strikes, you want your systems up and running in no time. Also termed Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS), Tier4’s managed IT recovery service ensures the impact to your business is minimal; minimal downtime, minimal data loss, minimal disaster recovery costs, and helps your organisation stay in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Tier4 understand to survive in today’s agile business environment, your business needs to be up and running quickly and efficiently, backed up, and fireproof and secure, so for more information on IT services and Auckland IT companies please visit the website at https://tier4.co.nz .