Paul Money HiFi Now Stocking Dolby Atmos Surround Sound

Making its way from film sets and post-production suites all the way into living rooms, Dolby Atmos surround sound technology has quickly become one of the most important and impressive technologies in home cinema.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. It expands on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects. Following the release of Atmos for the cinema market, a variety of consumer technologies have been released under the Atmos brand, using in-ceiling and up-firing speakers.

Since the very first Dolby Atmos installation in the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (for the June 2012 premiere of the Disney/Pixar animated film Brave), Dolby Atmos has transitioned from the "future of home cinema audio" to very much the here and now. It's the combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision to create the Dolby Cinema experience that remains the big draw for most, though, having picked up many an award, including the Innovation of the Year Award in 2019.

Given that a cinema-style installation isn't a practical solution for most people, AV manufacturers have stepped in to make it realistic in the domestic situation – and even, in some cases, affordable. Now, you have options. The golden path starts with a compatible AV receiver or Soundbar with the ability to decode an Atmos soundtrack.

Most receivers that have come to market in the past couple of years support the format – even at the budget end – including all of the most recent What Hi-Fi? Award-winners. The best news: domestic arguments aren’t necessary as you don't have to make holes in your ceiling for installing in-ceiling speakers. Atmos speaker packages often incorporate upward-firing drivers into their front speakers so that sound is reflected off the ceiling and towards your listening position to create a pseudo-overhead effect.

