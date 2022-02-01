Roof Auckland Point Out the Big Issues Facing the Construction Industry

Roof Auckland say the biggest issue the whole construction industry is facing now is material shortages and big price increases. Their suppliers have reduced the range of colours they offer so they can produce more of the most popular and fastest-selling lines only.

The standard range of colours now available to Roof Auckland, will still give you the chance to match your colour to your design and environment. Whether you’re re-roofing a villa set in a tree-lined heritage-protected avenue, or you’re building an architecturally designed cutting-edge house, Dimond Roofing’s range of colours will suit your needs and the style of your home.

Their paint finishes range from bold and high gloss to low gloss colours that meet council reflectivity requirements or will subtly blend with your environment. Due to the many variations in computer screens and web browsers, the colours you see may not be exactly the same as ColorCote products. It is recommended that you order a hard copy of the ColorCote colour chart or sample first, before placing the order for your new roof.

Regarding colour availability, Dimond Roofing advise that due to unprecedented market conditions and pressures arising from COVID-19 they have reviewed their standard stocked colour range. For more information on this and for lead time indications you should visit their Supply Update page.

Roof Auckland are now waiting 3-4 months for materials which is not ideal. However, this means people can sign up and commit to a project, so that they will have it completed before we get into winter.

Roof Auckland specialise in COLORSTEEL® and ColorCote®, which they highly recommend for New Zealand's environment. These roofing products are made locally and are pre-painted to withstand flaking, peeling, or fading.

As they say, “We choose the roofing products to ensure you won't have to see us again for many years to come”, so for more information on leaking roof repair and colour steel roofing please visit the website at http://roofauckland.nz .