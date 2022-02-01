Braces or Invisalign? Here are a Few Things to Consider

Good oral health is vital, as numerous studies have indicated that a ‘good smile’ can have significant positive outcomes on a patient’s mental, emotional, and physical health. Some such positives include reduced risk of infection, pain, and heart disease, as well as increased self-esteem. For those debating teeth alignment as part of their oral health journey, there are two main options – braces or Invisalign.

Cost

It used to be that Invisalign was far costlier than braces. However, pricing is now relatively comparable, with factors like treatment duration and issue(s) to be solved leading to a final determination. In most cases, Invisalign may still prove more expensive, but the difference is small.

Aesthetics

Invisalign, as the name suggests, is basically invisible, which makes it an attractive option for patients who might not want to bring attention to their teeth realignment. Braces can be fun for the more adventurous patient, though, who might like picking out different coloured elastics.

Time

Both braces and Invisalign can vary in respect to how long a patient would need to wear them. On average, most patients are likely to wear either for around a year. Braces can sometimes have a faster turnaround since patients don’t take them out, but patients who are diligent with using their Invisalign trays correctly could see a similar correction-time turnover.

Maintenance

Braces can be easier to maintain in theory, but patients still need to be consistent. Invisalign requires a few more steps for good upkeep, but once patients get into the habit, it’s a relatively simple process.

Ultimately, patients will need to decide for themselves which of the two options best suits their needs and what they value most in and for the alignment process. The best would be to consult with a qualified orthodontist to make a good, informed decision.