Wall rendering offers a valuable two-prong solution to housing upgrades

While we may be used to plastering and painting our homes’ interior walls from time to time, we generally only pay attention to our homes’ exterior walls when issues become highly visible. Our homes’ exterior walls are, however, the only thing standing between us and the natural elements. They’re subjected to heat, rain, hail, and wind on a regular basis. Yet they remain durable. It’s only in rare occasions that we’ll find moisture and so forth seeping through into our homes’ interiors. How is this possible? While part of the reason is that building materials are made to be inherently resistant to the elements, another part is that most walls have undergone rendering.

At its most basic, exterior wall rendering is the same as interior wall plastering, with the added benefit of offering significant protection against outdoor elements. Good Gold Coast renderers will generally use 6 parts sand, 1 part cement, and 1 part lime to create a heavy-duty mixture that’s then coated on a home’s exterior walls. This mixture offers protection against moisture and general damage, and even makes walls fire resistant. As such, buildings that have been rendered require less maintenance, and the rendering itself only needs to be updated around every 20 years.

A second benefit of rendering is that pigmentation can be added directly to the mixture, which makes it possible to simultaneously paint and protect a home’s exterior walls. It’s also possible to paint over the render at any time, should it be necessary to upgrade a home’s exterior look. Renders can further add different textures to a wall’s surface, thereby providing both aesthetic and practical value to a home. So, if your exterior walls need upgrading, it may be time to call in the contractors to not just paint but actually render your walls.