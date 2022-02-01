New Year Reviews For MagicSeal

The new year is a good time to reassess just how your business has performed over the past year, and MagicSeal are happy to showcase some examples of just how satisfied their customers are with their service.

"We had Doug from Hawkes Bay MagicSeal install a secondary glazing to our home. What a great job he did, we are very happy with the result, much warmer and quieter. We should have done it years ago."

John - MagicSeal Hawkes Bay

"Here is my recommendation for MagicSeal. I am absolutely delighted with it and would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. The heat retention from having the windows fitted with MagicSeal has far exceeded my expectations. There is no longer a problem with condensation and the whole house is so warm and cosy. I am delighted at how quickly the house heats up when I return home after a few days away.

“MagicSeal is proving to be the perfect, cost effective complement to the ceiling insulation and heat transfer system already in situ. This winter the free standing fire has heated the whole house and I haven’t turned the underfloor heating on at all: A very real saving in electricity costs. Matt was so easy to work with. His advice was sound, practical and professional. He arrived on time and completed the installation efficiently and with minimal disruptions. Many thanks Matt. Remember you are most welcome to direct any potential customers who want to see the product in situ."

Judi - MagicSeal Wairarapa

"When we moved into our new house 5 years ago we got Richard to install MagicSeal Insect Screens in all our bedrooms and bathrooms windows. Was the best thing we ever did as summers get quite hot in the Hutt Valley. We have a one year old now and the lounge and dining areas needed screens. Richard and his team came through again for us, and within a few days, new screens were installed as promised. The level of service and price range is unbeatable. I would definitely recommend MagicSeal Kapiti/Hutt Valley."

Astin Lai - Magicseal Kapiti/Hutt Valley

