Backdoor Announce More Stock of Sell-out Sharpeye Inferno 72 Surfboards

Despite delays due to COVID-19, Backdoor can now boast more stock in the sell-out Inferno 72 model. The Inferno 72 is the model Sharpeye Surfboards built for the 2021 Stab in the Dark contest. This board is a PU/PE replica of the Dark Arts Epoxy board that took the win.

The Inferno 72 was originally designed for Filipe Toledo to compete on at The Surf Ranch Pro in 2020. Filipe ended up winning the comp. When Sharpeye shaper Marcio Zouvi was approached by Stab to enter the Dark Arts edition he chose to supply the Inferno 72.

The Inferno 72 is a tuned up version of the Disco Inferno, a tried and tested QS favourite. They have added more rocker in the entry and exit for more hold through turns and drive. It’s going to surf its best in small to medium waves and just like the Disco Inferno the Inferno 72 is a performance surfboard that will handle just about all conditions thrown at it and maintain its spark.

Sharp Eye Surfboards Australia are manufactured on the East Coast in Tweed Heads, the heartland of Australian surfing and are shaped and finished locally.

Backdoor also have a new shipment of Sharp Eye surfboards which just arrived. Sharp Eye Surfboards focus on high performance shortboards designed with progressive surfing in mind to allow surfers to raise the bar.

The Sharp Eye Surfboard’s mission is to ensure every surfer is satisfied with a premium product and service they can rely on. Their knowledge in performance refinement means the entire collection of surfboard models, from fun shapes to small wave performers, offer every surfer the quality and craftsmanship expected from one of the world's leading surfboard brands.

More good news from Backdoor, that they still have lots of clothing and wetsuits to arrive for summer as a lot was delayed. They also have kids’ Santa Cruz clothing in stock which is always extremely popular, so for more information on Sharpeye boards and Rip curl wetsuits please visit the website at https://www.backdoor.co.nz .