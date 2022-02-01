Kick Start your Fitness in 2022 With Health & Sports

The beginning of the year is a great time to start your fitness journey, and Health & Sports have some great tips on how to stick to your goals in 2022. Even if things did not go according to plan last time around, every New Year is an opportunity to move forward. That's the whole point of resolutions, after all.

Your health and fitness are particularly well-suited to the practice, even if it feels hard to stay consistent. By following these tips, you'll have a playbook to stay on top of your commitment to making yourself healthier and, most importantly, happier.

There's nothing wrong with committing to big New Year fitness goals, but you should also establish small and specific monthly benchmarks to maintain your motivation throughout the year. This will give you a reason to celebrate incremental progress or success as you move closer to the bigger goal you set for yourself. For example, if you want to lose 30 pounds, break that up into 3 to 5 pounds per month.

You should also have a workout partner. Whether it's a trainer, a buddy, or even your significant other, a workout partner provides a powerful level of support to keep you motivated year-round. In fact, the American Society of Training and Development says that having a regular workout buddy will increase your likelihood of reaching your fitness goal by 95 percent. Make sure to choose someone who will not accept your excuses or give you a pass when you're not in the mood to hit the gym.

Finally, don’t just use the scales to measure progress—take photos instead. That way, you'll actually have visual evidence of your body's progression, rather than strictly sticking to numbers on a chart.

