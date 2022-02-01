The Proper Pizza Story

Founded in Europe in 2002 Proper Pizza proudly opened their first store in New Zealand in August 2018, with the goal of delivering the freshest, tastiest, European style pizza that Kiwis have ever experienced, and it is with real pride they introduce their unique recipes, using only the best locally sourced ingredients and hand-kneaded doughs in every pizza they serve.

Proper have four sizes, a 20cm snack size, 30cm personal size, 40cm- to share for two or three people and the massive 60cm- perfect for families, parties, office functions and other activities. As a meal this pizza can feed up to six people or 16 slices for catering, and these pizzas are all available in their 10 pizza flavours or a mix of them upon request. They are all freshly baked with the freshest and best toppings that the local market can offer and high quality ingredients imported from Europe.

Proper’s focus is on customer satisfaction and offering a full dine-in pizza experience in their restaurant, where everyone is welcomed to enjoy a pizza with their fave coffee, with a soft drink or possibly a glass of wine, beer or bubbles. They also provide a selection of sides, soups and healthy salads. But pizza is the ‘hero’ of the menu!

Proper are open seven days from 11am to 4am, and deliver during those hours, and are located in beautiful O’Connell Street with its vital European vibe and is famous as a ‘must do’ in Auckland. Please note for orders bigger than $200, free delivery is included by The Proper Pizza Company anywhere in CBD, and all catering orders can be done via the website.

If you have ever been to Europe, and more particularly Italy, you will be aware of the huge difference between the pizzas served over there, and what you are normally offered up in this country. There is, literally, no comparison, so for more information on gluten free pizza and best pizza in Auckland please go to http://www.properpizza.co.nz .