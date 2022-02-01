Protecta Insurance Point Out Common Mistakes That Can Invalidate Your Full Comprehensive Car Insurance

You might think that just by having car insurance that you are covered for everything that could happen, especially when you have Full Comprehensive car insurance. However, this isn’t necessarily the case and there are a number of ways that you can invalidate your policy. Protecta Insurance is here to help you out.

Below are some of the common mistakes people make For example, do sweat the small stuff! You need to pay careful attention to questions being asked, and answering truthfully at the time of buying or renewing a car insurance policy. This is a must and Protecta Insurance always say it’s better to declare information upfront even if you don’t think it is important.

For example, if you’ve declared that your vehicle is for private use only, then you shouldn’t be using it for any type of paid work without talking to Protecta Insurance first. So this can include anything from delivering pizzas and driving for hire, right through to teaching somebody to drive for money. Basically, if being paid is part of the specific reason for driving then it’s likely not covered. Of course if you are simply using the car to get to your place of work (i.e. commuting) then you are good to go.

Ensuring that your vehicle is fit for the road is key, so make sure you do a regular check of your car for obvious signs of an issue, and an unroadworthy vehicle is one of the quickest ways to say goodbye to your car insurance cover. Especially if you are involved in an accident and the condition of your vehicle helped contribute to it. Tyres in particular are one to keep an eye on. Also, do not use your car for any motorsport event.

There are a number of other things that you could be doing, especially if you have an accident, that could rule out your car insurance cover. This includes:

• excessive speed

• racing on the road

• loss of traction

• using a mobile phone in a way other than using hands-free

• driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illegal or prescription drugs

• leaving the scene of an accident you are involved in

