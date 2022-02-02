Reshape Your Smile with Dental Bonding at Primecare Dental

Dental bonding is a quick and painless procedure where tooth-coloured composite resin is applied to cracked, malformed or discoloured teeth in order to improve both their structure and appearance. Composite fillings are used by Primecare Dental as they are strong and more attractive, and another advantage of a composite filling is that the material used can help insulate the tooth from major temperature changes.

Due to its versatility, dental bonding can be used for cosmetic dentistry or health-related reasons, including making discoloured teeth whiter and smoother, closing gaps between teeth, repairing chipped or cracked teeth, changing the shape of the tooth to match the surrounding set and, in some cases, as a replacement for standard fillings. Dental bonding also has the helpful side-effect of insulating the tooth from major temperature changes, meaning people with sensitive teeth can say goodbye to the pain of ice-cold drinks and hot soups.

Due to the relative speed and ease with which Primecare Dental’s technicians can perform this treatment, the process is simple and straightforward, and from start to finish, the procedure takes about 30 to 60 minutes per tooth. In order to help the resin adhere to the smooth surface of your tooth, they roughen it slightly and apply a special conditioning liquid that acts a little bit like glue. The resin is then applied, and because it is quite malleable they can mould it into the exact shape that you are looking for, then smooth it down. Once it has been shaped they use a bright blue light to harden it into shape on your tooth, trim it, and polish it to a shine.

Primecare Dental’s dental bonding process is quick, and usually only requires a single treatment to finish the required treatment, so you can walk out satisfied and smiling with confidence and joy, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about dental crowns and emergency dentists Auckland by visiting the website at http://primecaredental.co.nz .