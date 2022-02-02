Welcome in 2022 With a New Stunning Smile From Primecare Dental

Your smile is often the first thing that people notice about you, so if you want brighter and whiter teeth, there are some things that you may want to know about teeth whitening. Teeth whitening is a cosmetic dental procedure sometimes referred to as dental bleaching, yet there is a difference in definition.

When it comes to expert teeth whitening in Auckland, Primecare Dental have got you covered, offering professional teeth whitening to fix tooth stains and discolourations, performed in the surgery under a dentist’s or hygienist’s supervision.

Have you ever bought a whitening toothpaste from your local supermarket and not been satisfied with the result? If you have, you’re not alone. A lot of cheap teeth whitening solutions just aren’t strong enough to combat the build-up of discolouration from day-to-day life, and teeth whitening simply isn’t one-size-fits-all.

After a Primecare Dental treatment, on the other hand, you’ll walk out of the office with a dazzling new smile in just over an hour. In contrast, they also offer an ‘at-home’ teeth whitening method, which is unsupervised. Teeth whitening materials and instructions are provided for home treatment so that you can achieve the same result at your own pace. To start the process, an impression is taken and an ultra-thin mouth-guard is made. This guard is made specifically for each patient. Whitening gel is then placed in the guard before it is worn over the teeth, which will be whitened safely and conveniently, typically over a period of two weeks or so.

