SIMPOWER Now Stocking INR21700 Cells

SIMPOWER has extensive knowledge and expertise of cells and battery pack build and is an exclusive distributor in NZ for SAFT, a world leader and innovator in cell technologies, as well as an approved distributor for PANASONIC, SENTRY, EVE, ARTS Energy and a supplier of FDK, DURACELL, Sonnenschein among others. SIMPOWER carries a wide range of many brands in stock and has the ability to source all leading brands from the global market place.

With over 10,000 products to choose from ranging from battery packs, individual batteries and cells, to chargers, power supplies, analysers, Lutron meters and test equipment they have the widest range of battery products available in New Zealand. If they don’t have it they can find it for you.

The Samsung INR21700-40T 3.6V Lithium Ion High Capacity Cylindrical Battery is one of the best quality and most reliable 21700 cells on the market. It is a Lithium Ion 3.6V 4.0Ah High Temp (60°C) High Drain Type Cylindrical Battery (Maximum Discharge Current 35A). Used by a huge number of manufacturers in a wide range of applications. At a powerful 4000mAh and with a maximum discharge current of 35A, this is an ideal source of power for E-bikes and other high capacity packs.

SIMPOWER is at the forefront of battery technology, with 40 years of expertise and experience in research contracts, design and developing of both new technology cells and specialist industrial battery applications. In other words, from concept of cells to production manufacturing, SIMPOWER knows how to achieve customer satisfaction.

SIMPOWER has its own manufacturing plant with state of the art welding and manufacturing equipment servicing all parts of New Zealand from the southern to northern end of the country, with a quick efficient service. They offer free technical advice on battery selection and pack design and have extensive technical advice.

SIMPOWER offers a unique facility and service of repacking battery packs for equipment which is no longer produced or perhaps difficult to source. Where possible they replace existing cells with increased capacity batteries to improved customers run time and service life if possible.

For more information on power supply for laptop computers and security batteries please visit the website at https://www.simpower.co.nz .