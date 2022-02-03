VoIP – Just The CommunicationsSolution SMEs Are Looking For

Thanks to advances in technology, SMEs have an ever-increasing ability to compete successfully with bigger companies. One of the more recent technological developments benefitting SMEs is VoIP (voice over internet protocol). While VoIP itself has been around since the 1990s, the technology has seen significant improvement over the past 10 years or so.

So, what exactly is VoIP? Essentially, VoIP services allows businesses to make and receive telephone calls over the internet rather than a landline. But unlike other online offerings like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or the older Skype, VoIP still enjoys all the benefits of telephone-based communication. This means that, for example, a customer can call into a business on their usual landline or mobile phone, as they would with regular landline services. Having a dedicated business line is great for customers looking to speak directly to the business. And, a business line’s ‘uniformity’ can help establish the business as a legitimate entity in the eyes of consumers. The difference between VoIP and landlines is, though, that the costs are far less, and calls can be received from anywhere, not just at the business premises.

The mobile feature of VoIP also makes it possible for SMEs to effectively manage remote workers. Since many SMEs rely on freelancers or do not have physical office space, being able to communicate effectively and timeously via VoIP can significantly improve these companies’ overall performance. There’s also less need to compensate workers for business calls made on their personal devices.

Since VoIP enables better communication; is more cost-effective; offers a wide range of additional services like caller ID and the ability to send and receive different media; and combines the best functions of both landline and online solutions, SMEs can benefit greatly from switching to this service in a bid to grow their businesses.