Hobby Drone Flying Legal In NZ, But Ts & Cs Apply

Flying drones has become a popular pastime in NZ, especially since the Great Lockdown of 2020. Drone popularity increased in this time since it allowed many to experience the outside world while not actually going outside and making contact with people. Hobby drone enthusiasts were also able to enjoy remote fun with others by taking part in drone racing, photography, and/or videography activities. And, flying drones in an open area like a park allowed for socially distanced fun for the whole family.

But with great drones comes great responsibility. Unlike many other hobbies and technological-based activities like racing remote control cars or geocaching, the use of drones in NZ – yes, even hobby drones – is governed by certain (stricter) laws and parameters. In order to gain the most enjoyment from your drone, then, it’s necessary to abide by NZ’s laws governing this pastime.

For one, you need to always have clear sightlines of your drone. If you can’t see your drone, you can’t make necessary adjustments to avoid injury or accidents. You also can’t fly your drone higher than 120 metres. This restriction is there to limit issues with manned aircraft, but it also prevents you from flying over marine animals, as that can only happen at 150 metres or more. You also need permission from relevant parties to fly over private land, and you can’t just fly over or take pictures or videos of people without their permission. Drone activities are, furthermore, limited to daylight hours, so don’t fly your drone at night!

Most of these laws are there to uphold concerns like privacy and ownership, and to avoid collisions with manned aircraft. If you stick to the rules, there are many places and ways to fly your drone while still having safe, legal fun.