Sort out your plumbing, gas fitting and drain laying with Plumb-Bing

Our certified plumbers, gas fitters and drain layers have a passion for excellence, and a strong want to support all our clients to the highest standards.

Our registered tradesmen can perform a range of different services to support our clients in Upper Hutt and the wider Hutt Valley region. Whether you need some plumbing work done in your bathroom, gas fitting in your kitchen or drain laying in your garden, the Plumb-Bing professionals can help. We have experience in working for a wide range of clients, including domestic, commercial, rural, hospitals and science and medical laboratories.

From leaking taps to full house renovations and new builds or anywhere in between, the Plumb-Bing team can help. We will support you with the design and solve any problems that might arise during the process. Our fast, friendly, reliable and honest service ensures that our clients get the greatest results at all times, no matter if the job is big or small.

Explore our website to learn more about our specialist services and get in touch with us if you need any work done on your home or office. The Plumb-Bing team will be there to support you!