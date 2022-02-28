NZ Blinds Consider the Pros & Cons of Blinds v Curtains

NZ Blinds are there to help you to understand the differences between curtains and blinds, to determine what’s right for your light control, insulation, and privacy needs—as well as your décor and budget.

Window blinds are a great alternative to curtains in the home and NZ Blinds look at why this is. Mainly, blinds are popular today because of their aesthetic appeal, and suitability to the modern home. They are good at providing insulation for both hot and cold weather, as well as providing high levels of privacy.

Originally window blinds were prominent in the office as they were easy to maintain, unlike curtains, which need to be washed, as blinds can easily be dusted and wiped clean. Blinds were also chosen over curtains because they are easy to install and take up little space. Yet in recent years blinds have become more popular in the home too, and there are now more designs available and with more choice and clear benefits so it is easy to see why.

Depending on the design of the window blinds you choose, blinds can be very compact. A roller blind will roll up neatly into a roll of material at the top of the window. With curtains the material is always taking up space, whether they are drawn or rolled up at the sides of the window. For people with large homes this may not be an issue and the curtains may well be a feature of the room, but with smaller home owners this is a factor that needs to be considered.

Window blinds add style to homes as there is so much choice, from the design through to the material you actually want to have blinds made in. They add a modern, neat look to homes, and most colour schemes will be able to find blinds that complement them, and styles that suit certain window shapes.

