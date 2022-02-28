Clark Equipment Known For Their Range of Clark Forklifts

Clark Forklifts is a world leader in the manufacture and supply of forklift trucks, and after inventing the world’s first forklift in 1917, Clark have manufactured over 1 million units, and have been at the forefront of every major technological advancement in the world’s forklift industry.

The Clark range of forklift trucks include gas forklifts, diesel forklifts and electric forklifts up to 8000 kg capacity, suitable for all your materials handling needs. Clark Forklifts are engineered for indoor and outdoor use on semi-improved surfaces in manufacturing, warehousing, storage yards, lumber handling, and other applications.

Also in the range is Clark’s electric reach truck suitable for narrow aisle applications and the Clark electric tow tractor with up to 7000 kg nominal towing capacity.

Run on purely alternating current and ergonomically designed for optimal operator comfort, safety and performance the Clark range of electric lift trucks are the ideal choice for demanding manufacturing and distribution applications.

Clark has a wide range of internal combustion powered forklifts, with the option of pneumatic and cushion tyres available, making them ideal for the toughest of warehousing, manufacturing or materials handling requirements. The Clark range of warehousing solutions includes Reach Trucks, Stacker Pallet Movers and Tow Trucks that are 100% AC powered and provide superior ergonomics, operator comfort, safety and performance.

The international success of their OMEGA heavy truck range, designed and manufactured by Clark Equipment, makes them not only the market leader in their class in New Zealand but a major player around the world.

Clark Equipment has branches in Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch and is in partnership with an extensive dealer network throughout New Zealand. This ensures that they deliver unparalleled sales and aftersales support as well as offering comprehensive financial and rental packages to satisfy every clients’ need.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about used heavy equipment and telehandlers by visiting the website at www.clarkequipment.co.nz .