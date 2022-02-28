Re:Vision With What You Need to Know About Cataracts

Cataract removal is a painless, quick, proven method of restoring vision and can be carried out by one of Re:Vision’s sub-specialised cataract surgeons at their Day-Case Theatre in Auckland.

While most cataracts are related to the ageing process, and are therefore very common in older people, cataracts can also form for other reasons as well. For example, those with health problems such as diabetes may develop cataracts when they are younger. In addition, cataracts can form as a result of severe trauma to the lens, caused by drugs, inflammation and injury.

The cataracts are broken up with a laser (or high-frequency ultrasound device) and the small fragments are then gently removed with suction. The surgeon then inserts a clear intraocular lens, positioning it securely behind the iris and pupil, in the same location your natural lens occupied.



Once the cataract has been broken up and removed from the eye, it cannot grow back. However, approximately 10% of patients may become aware of a gradual blurring of vision some months to even years after the surgery as a result of the thickening of the lens capsule that supports the artificial lens. If this occurs clear vision is often simply restored by laser treatment, called a capsulotomy, which can be completed during a short visit to the clinic.

Traditional IOLs are monofocal, which means that they are only able to focus clearly at one visual point. However, due to advances in ophthalmology technology, many premium IOLs are multifocal and can provide the ability to focus clearly at multiple distances and therefore remove or significantly reduce the need for glasses for many people.



In summary, some people will need glasses following cataract surgery, while others will not. Therefore, to help you achieve the best possible outcome, your ophthalmologist will discuss with you which IOL is most appropriate for your lifestyle and visual needs, prior to the surgery.

Re:Vision typically perform same day bilateral surgery, meaning that you can have the treatment for both eyes on the same day, minimising appointments and visits to the clinic. Premium lens technologies allow them to optimise your vision beyond what publicly available lens implants can offer. For example premium lenses, allow them to correct your vision and provide good distance, intermediate and near vision.

Finally, laser refinement of vision is possible following cataract surgery at Re:Vision. This can help you to achieve your best possible vision, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about laser eye surgery and pterygium eye surgery by visiting the website at https://www.revision.nz .