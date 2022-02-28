Solution Street Can Help First Home Buyers Into a New Build

Solution Street are keen to get first home buyers into new builds, and can give you many reasons why this is a better concept than buying an older home. Firstly, they advise that buying a new build is less risky than a fixer-upper. You can be confident your home will still be in great shape 10 to 20 years from now, should you decide to continue up the property ladder.

Additionally, new builds are more likely to be in newer neighbourhoods, with more modern infrastructure and a higher level of accessibility, which inevitably means your property will increase in value, making your first home a profitable investment. Older houses are not necessarily cheaper than many new builds on the market in Auckland today, and in fact significant maintenance and repair issues can mean you need to spend even more money to keep them up to scratch.

When you buy a new build, your will pay a higher proportion of the overall expense, which means you will overall pay lower energy bills, and will be moving into a home that is already a great place to live in. Any savings from then on can go towards moving further up the ladder eventually.

Solution Street is dedicated to helping first home buyers start their property journey off right, and they encourage Kiwis to expect more from their first home, offering brand new freehold homes in some of Auckland’s most promising communities.

They will also help you to utilise the tools available to you, such as the KiwiSaver First Home Grant, to afford the home you deserve. Solution Street works harder to maximise your purchasing dollar, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about help buying a home and new homes Auckland by visiting the website at https://www.solutionstreet.co.nz .