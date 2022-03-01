Paul Money HiFi For Audio/Video System Installation

So, you have made the big decision to invest in a new Audio/Video system, from Paul Money HiFi. Home cinema systems are a big investment, and a professional installation can help you achieve the best experience and make the most of your purchase. Paul Money HiFi are there to provide the installation and setup in your home.

One of the most complex processes for installing a home theatre is optimising the space for sound. The correct furnishings and acoustic treatments can help minimize sound reflections, so your audio system plays like a commercial installation. Also, soundproofing your room will help minimise sound bleed, so you can listen louder.

However, each room is different, and depending on how many seats, where they’re positioned and how many flat, hard surfaces you have, it can mean different solutions may be needed. The Paul Money installer will help you find the perfect balance between comfort and audio bliss.

They are able to provide a full service from a basic two channel Stereo or Soundbar setup to a full Multi-room pre-wire and installation for your renovation or new build. You will be given advice and tips to make the installation as seamless as possible, not to mention the savings you can make by following their advice.

Their installers are familiar with their product range and know how it all fits together and calibrate everything. Upon completion, you will be given a full demonstration of your new system.

Other services include wall mounting, networking and WiFi installation, repair and servicing of Amplifiers (including Vacuum tube), CD players, Speakers, Subwoofers etc available in store, including Turntable setup, cartridge fitting and repair

Every home theatre is unique, and while most homeowners may prefer simply watching movies and sports in theirs, yours can be as versatile as you want to make it. So, if you’re ready to get started on your own home theatre installation, talk to Paul Money HiFi, and for more information on subwoofers and Epsom projectors please visit the website at http://paulmoney.co.nz .