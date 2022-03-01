15 Years of Exemplary Customer Service Has Put Drainage TV at the Top of Their Field

Over 14 years ago the Managing Director of Drainage TV, Sallie, set out with a vision of building a company that offered a high-quality service with an outstanding customer focus. This is when Drainage TV was born, and 15 years’ later, she has more than fulfilled that vision.

Sallie started her career in the corporate industry from customer service, account management through to management positions. Her wealth of knowledge in all levels of business has proven to be an asset for Drainage TV, and having a broad range of experience has helped the company develop and grow into a well-known, respected CCTV Company.

As in any business, the level of customer service is reflected in the level of satisfaction expressed by Sallie’s customers, and the Drainage TV Testimonials page has hundreds of examples of very satisfied clients.

For example, Emma Haggerty wrote:

“I would just like to say thank you so much for how helpful you were Sallie. Everyone else I range was quite rude and it was as if I was wasting their time. You were the only person to give me a definitive price and information, so thank you. I would also like to thank Jared; he was lovely and very helpful. He explained everything so I could understand and showed me what he was doing before he did it. He is an asset to your company.”

And Euan says, “On a side note, our staff, as well as myself, have been pretty impressed by your response, pricing and time to return the job. We will be transferring all our CCTV referrals to you and your team from here on out”.

Congratulations to Sallie and her team on 15 years of exemplary service, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about drain pipe location and drain videos by visiting the website at www.drainagetv.co.nz .