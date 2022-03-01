Ideal Stress the Importance of Electrical Safety in the Home & Workplace

We have all heard of unfortunate incidents involving electrical sockets causing fire in the home or workplace, and Ideal are at pains to stress the importance of electrical safety at all times.

An overloaded power outlet is a potential electrical hazard that can put you at risk for injury or death. Because it only takes a few minutes of running time to blow a fuse, it is recommended to replace old fuses with newer ones before they go out altogether and cause more expensive repairs.

It is essential to be aware and take necessary precautions to ensure complete electrical safety, especially if you have children. One of the most common electrical hazards is a frayed or damaged extension cord. Extension cords should never be run under carpeting, and they are typically not meant to carry heavy loads for more than a few feet in length. If you do use an extension cord that has visible wear and tear on it, be sure to place furniture underneath so it is not in contact with the floor.

You should never attempt to fix electrical panels unless you're qualified for the job. You need to rely on a certified electrician to do so.

The voltage of the available electrical current in a household has enough power to cause severe third-degree burns and even cause death by electrocution, which is why it's essential to be aware and take necessary precautions to ensure complete electrical safety.

