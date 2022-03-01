Solatube Say Now is the Time to Prep Your Home For Winter

Solatube say it is possible to keep the sun shining through the whole winter, so now is the right time to prepare for those shorter, darker days. With Solatube you can avoid the winter blues by flooding your home with natural light throughout the year.

Solatube can be installed in almost any room to light up dark corners, hallways or windowless rooms, and their patented dome has facets that allow more low angle sun in so that it lights up your home during the shortest days.

The benefits of natural light in your home are almost endless; it can improve your space, as well as your body and mind. So, let the sunshine in with a Solatube natural daylight solution. Studies show that the amount of sunlight you get during the day makes a difference to the amount of sleep you get at night, and natural light helps ward off the “winter blues” and boosts your body’s storage of Vitamin D.

Daylight has been proven to increase serotonin levels, helping you feel calm and focused, and more natural light optimises activities such as cooking, reading and socialising. Natural lighting helps increase your mental cognition and with that comes increased productivity. Also, your home isn’t the only thing that will be lighter; more natural daylight means less need for artificial lighting, so your wallet will be lighter with a lower power bill.

A Solatube skylight floods your home with 99.7% of the daylight from the sky above, yet its clever design eliminates nearly 98% of harmful UV rays along the way. You get all the benefits of natural light, but without the damage to you, your furniture, or your carpet that you might get from windows or traditional skylights.