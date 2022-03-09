Sales And Business Expert Alex Ross Is Sharing His Knowledge with You

Alex Ross is an executive advisor and futurist who has a wealth of experience that he draws from many years across multiple industries. He has over 25 years of sales and market development experience spanning Water Treatment, Heavy Industrial, Food, Pulp & Paper, Farming Sectors, and is a specialist in non-ferrous metals.

He is also experienced in commercial brokering medium scale commercial projects.

His experience includes a practical technical aptitude background with management process and systems including management, warehousing and distribution systems and project leadership.

Through these diverse experiences he has been able to develop and grow his skills and knowledge base and he now puts those to use as a Futurist Consultant and he can apply these skills across many industries and operational environments and company sizes and scale.

Some of the roles Alex has held are as follows

Executive advisor at Business Drivers LTD

CEO & founder of Sasquatch

Lead sales representative at Maurice’s Pools & Spas

Stainless Steel Specialist at Steel & Tube Stainless

Sales engineer Alfa Laval

Some of the skills Alex has Gained through his experience are

Concept systems and development

“I have developed a unique ability in the way I see systems and process supported by a naturally solid mechanical aptitude. These skills have allowed me to develop systems well in advance of any currently active in the market and the associated environments.”

Project Management

“Through the sales environment I have had the opportunity to work alongside my clients and project manage the successful sales process through to the delivery of their end product.”

Business management

“Over my working career, including time spent in the NZ Army, I have been working with and leading teams of individuals through both formal and informal networks. While at Maurice’s Pools & Spa’s I had the opportunity to run a 2-store network, including the training of the sales team.”

In addition to his work as a futurist and corporate advisor Alex is also experienced in teaching and is sharing his wealth of knowledge through his new course.

“I have taught and trained groups of individuals over the years in the sales processes and techniques with successful results.”

About The Course

The sales intelligence workshop is 5 hours in total with 1 1-hour 2 2-hour workshops taking place over Zoom. On the 6th, 13th and 20th April 2022. The cost of the course is $975 GST excl per person and there is space for up to 30 people. participants will be taught the 7 sources from the Cell of the intelligence model to take your business from surviving to thriving in the turbulent times of this new economy.

Contact Alex Ross:

Phone: 021 048 3767

Email: alex@sasquatch.nz

Website: sasquatch.nz

Contact MediaPa:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA