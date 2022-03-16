Ōtāhuhu win Northern Fastpitch Series premier women's softball title



Loran Parker hurled an extra-innings complete-game as Ōtāhuhu claimed the Northern Fastpitch Series (NFS) premier women’s softball title.

Tyneesha Houkamau brought home the championship-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Ōtāhuhu edged the rival Waitākere Bears 2-1 in a pitching duel at Sturges Park on Saturday.

Parker gave up a lead-off home run to centre-field to Shyah Hale on the second pitch of the game, but settled into her rhythm to go the distance, not allowing a runner past second base after the third inning.

The White Sox pitcher finished with a stat-line of 32 batters faced in eight innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and a walk, while striking out eight. She also went 1-for-1, with a walk and sacrifice, at the plate.

Almost as impressive on the mound, Waitākere’s Sachi Clark, Tyla Morrison and Mim Cudicio combined to pitch 7 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits, one earned run and six walks, picking up three Ks. Clark had a no-hitter going when she was lifted in the fourth inning, with Waitakere still leading 1-0.

Parker escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning but for the next three innings, only two Waitākere batters got on base, courtesy of an error and a walk.

Ōtāhuhu tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when Parker drew a walk, then advanced on Alyx Bloom’s single and a wild pitch, before trotting home on Taylor Chongnee’s walk.

However, despite the bases packed and just one out, Ōtāhuhu could not add more runs.

Ōtāhuhu had a chance to end the game in the seventh inning when Bloom walked, moved to second on a bunt and stole third with one out, but Chongnee struck out and Sarahnaruth Pauga popped out.

With pinch-runner Waimarie Tawera starting the eighth at second base, Mereana Makea moved her to third with a bunt, before Houkamau’s sac-fly to centre-field plated the walk-off run.

The result spoiled Waitākere outfielder Rebecca Bromhead’s record-setting 300th premier grade appearance. Bromhead went 1-for-4, with a strikeout.

Along with the Leveloff Cup, Ōtāhuhu also claimed the Auckland Scorers Trophy for round-robin title and retained the Colleen Callaghan Shield during the Covid-19-disrupted season.

Parker finished the season with a 0.42 earned run average (ERA) to be named pitcher of the year, while Ōtāhuhu’s Krysta Hoani, with a .526 average, won batter of the year. Waitākere’s Hale was named MVP and Rebecca Bromhead Award winner, while also having the most home-runs and RBIs.

There was some consolation for Waitākere on Saturday, with their Cubs side winning the reserve women’s final 15-0 over Bandits at Sturges Park to claim the Auckland Softball Trophy.

No 9 hitter Margaret Alotafa blasted two grand-slam home-runs, finishing with eight RBIs, as the Cubs blew the game open early with seven runs in the first inning, then ended it by mercy-rule with eight more in the third inning.

Like Alotafa, Hope Maka also went 2-for-2, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Tyarn Bromhead-Lemalu had two RBIs.

Pitchers Clark and Tori Talamahina combined for the shut-out, with Clark allowing Bandits’ only hit and striking out three batters in two innings of work.

Bromhead-Lemalu was named the reserve women’s MVP, along with best batter with a .636 average, while Talamahina was the best pitcher, with an ERA of 1.61.

In other NFS awards, Lynnette Leathart was named scorer of the series and Lucy Pearce umpire of the series.

NORTHERN FASTPITCH SERIES RESULTS

PREMIER WOMEN