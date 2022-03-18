Six things you should know before filing your EOY tax from the team at Drumm Nevatt & Associates

Are you ticking these important items off your end-of-year tax checklist this month?
1. Rules to keep cash flowing - If money is a bit tight as the financial year draws to a close, here are some important tax measures focused on providing and enabling cashflow, according to Craig Nevatt, Director of Drumm Nevatt & Associates (“DNA”):
2. Asset threshold lowering - Put aside time to review your asset expenditure. Identify any assets (valued up to $1,000) that you need and buy them before the end of the tax year
3. Earn over $180,000 a year - Review your business and investment structure with us. The marginal tax rate of 39% applies to all employment income over $180,000 a year.
4. Keeping subsidy records is crucial - While COVID-19 related wage subsidies and resurgence support payments are non-taxable, keep accurate records of any subsidy or payment you received and which staff member it was paid to.
5. R&D loss tax credit - Start-up companies are able to cash-out their tax losses arising from eligible research and development (R&D) expenditure, and avoid carrying the losses through to the next income year. The credit can only be for:
6. Staff reimbursements and allowances - Make sure you have a good record of any paid to employees for expenditures. Remember:
Important dates to keep in mind for the end of the financial year
● March 28 provisional tax instalments due for people and organisations who use the ratio method. (This is when your provisional tax is based on a percentage of your tax income)
● March 31 income tax return due for clients of tax agents and official end of the financial year
