New data is confirming mRNA Covid vaccine deaths

Yesterday a new paper at an open access platform (OSF) was published about German excess all-cause deaths. This offered confirmatory evidence concerning the excess all-cause deaths in NZ we have already reported. It adds significantly to the growing body of evidence being reported around the world.

There are a number of interesting points in the German data which is broken down by age. During 2020, Covid infections peaked but all-cause mortality was not seriously elevated, whereas during 2021 while the mRNA vaccine was being rolled out, German all-cause deaths were elevated for the 15-79 year old age range.

This is not an isolated statistic. All-cause deaths among working age populations are increasing. Official US all-cause death data paints a depressingly similar picture to the German and NZ stats. Commercial insurance data confirms this. Edward Dowd, an internationally respected investment advisor who manages billions of dollars, reported in February that US group life insurance policy claims for death benefits are increasing dramatically. These policies cover employees working for US corporations. Dowd reported Q4 increases 2021 vs 2019: Agon +56%, Unum +36%, Lincoln National +57%, Prudential +41%, Reinsurance Group of America +21%, Harford Mutual Insurance Group +32%.

A comparison of 15-79 year old German all-cause deaths with vaccinations by month shows how vaccination numbers mirrored deaths. It also shows how an increase in all-cause deaths occured when boosters were rolled out. The relationship is similar to the observed excess all-cause deaths in NZ.

The significance of this data cannot be overestimated. UKHSA reports that the average age of people dying from Covid is 82.9 years, higher than the average UK life expectancy. Therefore all-cause deaths among the 15-79 year age bracket are not expected to increase significantly as a result of Covid infections. The implications of the observed rises across multiple countries are very disturbing. Most studies of long term outcomes following Covid infection are not differentiating between subjects who have been vaccinated and those who are not. This allows vaccine advocates, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and governments to continue to blame adverse outcomes including deaths on Covid infection alone or chance events without considering the adverse effect of mRNA vaccination, whose long term impacts may be even larger. The German data supports causal attribution of increases in all-cause deaths to the effects of mRNA Covid vaccination.

What we are all thinking but are not allowed to say

It is still not politically correct to talk about Covid vaccination deaths. This week’s People magazine reports a 25 year old celebrity is recovering after developing a blood clot that moved to her brain. A vascular neurologist commented "We think of stroke as being something that happens in older ages, but we are seeing it in younger and younger people. It relates, generally, to people having unhealthy lifestyles, maybe not eating as well or not getting regular exercise”. Neither of which possible causes apply to the celebrity, a fit, healthy eater. The vascular surgeon omitted to mention that the increases in deaths among younger age groups accelerated just last year. This case is just one more of a long and unprecedented list of celebrities and sports people suffering recent thrombotic and cardiac events, but we are not allowed to utter the magic words ‘mRNA vaccination’.

Others are beginning to see the light. This week John Campbell, respected provaxx YouTube Covid commentator from the UK with 2 million followers, changed sides. He read out the key points from the court-ordered Pfizer release of adverse effects documents, threw up his hands in despair, and expressed anger at how we have all been misled from the start. A list of 1,223 deaths and 42,086 adverse events across broad categories of serious illness led to his censure. Read more about the key Pfizer document at the Hatchard Report.

New Zealand carries on regardless

At a press conference on Thursday, Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) chief clinical officer Dr Andrew Old said only a third of the 1,000 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 were there due to the effects of the virus. He did not provide any details about how many of this third were vaccinated and how many unvaccinated. He didn’t provide any data on how many of the modest number of deaths were ‘with Covid’ and how many were ‘because of Covid’. So all bets are off when it comes to analysing NZ data. Yet Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the NZ Director General of Health, who was interviewed by Mike Hosking yesterday morning, said the 1,000 people in hospital would not be there if it wasn’t for Covid. Hosking had to correct him (a big thank you to Mike).

This means for the last few weeks we have been subjected to a meaningless psychobabble of palpably false Covid statistics designed by the Ministry of Health to contain us in a state of constant fear. What the government hasn’t really talked about is their failure to upgrade the emergency departments of NZ hospitals (they’ve had two years to prepare), instead spending 64 billion dollars of borrowed money promoting an ineffective Covid vaccination programme. The NZ Herald reports our hospital system is in crisis, strained to breaking point. The statistics show that the hospitals are overwhelmed with vaccinated Covid patients, but you wouldn’t know it unless you moved beyond government propaganda.

The unqualified ‘explainers’ of mainstream media are willing partners in this deception:

The NZ Herald suggested that the unvaccinated should be denied entry to New Zealand for the foreseeable future (translation: permanently).

Stuff wrote that being vaccine hesitant is analogous to membership of a sex cult.

The public is heartedly sick of being treated like kindergarten children. Despite the mounting evidence of ineffectiveness and serious harm, the focus of government and the health system is still saturation advertising proclaiming the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccination. Meanwhile thousands of people in and out of hospital with serious illness continue to be under-resourced and in some cases neglected. A situation exacerbated by the sacking of unvaccinated health staff.

The NZ Ministry of Health is in denial

So why hasn’t our MoH commented on the association between excess all-cause death and mRNA vaccination, except to go into denial? Well the MoH isn’t squeaky clean when it comes to statistics. Last week Radio NZ reported that 97% of the NZ population are vaccinated but the unvaccinated account for 17% of hospitalisations. But my team found that MoH have been using NZ population figures dating from the 2018 census which was held online for the first time and attracted a low level of participation. The population estimates from this census are known to be several hundred thousand under reported. If you use the corrected population figures, as low as 85% of eligible NZers may be vaccinated which equates with the percentage of vaccinated hospital admissions with Covid (all categories of vaccination 1, 2, and 3.).

So the effect of mRNA vaccination on Omicron is, as other overseas studies have indicated, very limited, at most limited to a small effect of boosters which wears off rapidly (within 10 weeks according to Israeli data). UKHSA data suggests that as the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes, the individual is left with a lower immunity than before vaccination.

Excess all-cause death is not a statistic that can be ignored. Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it is not necessary to institute mandatory reporting of adverse events following vaccination. What planet is he on? We need an immediate end to mandates, proper assessment of adverse effects, and adequate compensation and treatment for those affected.

Guy Hatchard PhD was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food safety testing and certification company (now known as FoodChain ID).

Website: HatchardReport.com