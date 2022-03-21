Self-confidence, Limiting Beliefs and The Power of Language by Marisa Gonzalez Coach RTT Practitioner NLP Master Practitioner and Qualified Educator.



Self-confidence, Limiting Beliefs and The Power of Language

The definition of confidence is “the belief that we have the ability to do things well or deal with situations successfully”. Oxford Dictionary.

Negative experiences, criticism, and negativity can create limiting beliefs in our learning and performance abilities. Positive feedback and positive thinking are not enough to change this. Learning and performance blocks may have been imprinted in the subconscious mind very early in life, and a single negative experience can have a huge impact in how we perceive our own abilities.

Confidence is a mindset. Reinforcing self-confidence and self-esteem lead to success in all aspects of life.

Fear of failure is a very common example of how negative criticism early in life can create limiting beliefs and patterns. Re-framing our mind and embracing mistakes as a learning experience, can make a huge difference in the acquisition of new skills.

The subconscious mind stores our experiences, skills, and memories. It controls between 90% and 95% of our beliefs and behaviours. Therefore, if we want real and permanent change, we should work on our subconscious mind.

The human brain is the only one among all species on the planet that has language capacity. The use of language for positive transformation can re-programme the mind to achieve long term positive change.

Words carry energy

Language is attached to images, feelings and emotions and the words we hear or say to ourselves connect with us at an emotional level.

A really good exercise to experience this, is to think or say certain words and pay attention to the different energy they produce, how they make us feel. It’s really interesting to see how certain words make us feel good and raise our vibration and other words carry certain heaviness, darkness and negativity with them.

Try saying, reading or writing high vibrating words such as love, joy, beauty, awareness; and low vibrating words such as hate, dark, heavy and notice how they make you feel. I would love for you to try and leave a comment about how it worked for you.

The mind can’t hold conflicting thoughts.

Be aware of negative language and change it into positive statements. For example:

Saying or thinking “I can’t do this” versus “I can’t do this yet but I’ll be able to do it the moment I learn”.

Or, “I will never lose weight” versus “I’m looking forward to getting to my ideal weight and healthy eating”.

Repetition and affirmations

I believe the following quote about the power of words clearly describes what I want to say here:

“The best word shakers were the ones who understood the true power of words. They were the ones who could climb the highest”. - Markus Zusak

Words become thoughts and repeated words and thoughts stay in the subconscious mind, get stronger and shape behaviours. Choose well what words or affirmation you’re going to repeat to yourself.

Studies have shown that it takes at least four weeks to install new thought patterns. Repeated use of the right language when we talk to ourselves or others, creates automatic thought processes and habits that have the potential to improve our lives. It certainly improved mine.

Identify

Reframe

Transform

