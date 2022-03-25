Landscaping & Erosion Control With Clark Equipment

As part of your landscaping work and erosion control, Clark Equipment offer their FINN straw blower, which we feature as this month’s brand spotlight.

The FINN B70 brings mulching ease to mid-size mulching needs. You save time and energy by eliminating tedious and time-consuming hand mulching, and the quality and coverage are far superior to that of traditional methods. Using the B70 Straw Blower can guarantee a faster and more uniform growth over larger areas. And because the unit is both self-powered and portable, it’s easy for you to mulch in diverse locations and hard to reach areas.

There are many features and benefits to the FINN B70 straw blower. It shreds and blows 6-7 tons of straw per hour, while providing maximum operator conveniences, with a Tier 4 Final Yanmar 3TNV88C-DYEM, 35.1hp, 3 cylinder water cooled diesel engine.

It has a convenient discharge spout that is equipped with a tension device for easy, one-hand operation control, and a large operator platform on the trailer model allowing for control of the discharge spout, as well as feeding, from either side of the machine. It features independent torsion axle suspension and large 15” wheels providing easy trailering on rough or uneven terrain.

It provides the ideal solution for proper and precise mulching, providing soil moisture retention and protection against wind damage. It also has a feed tray that is adjustable in height and length, providing the most convenient position for feeding the machine from a vehicle. This also eliminates the unnecessary labour involved in hoisting the bales overhead and feeding the machine vertically from the top.

The B70 Straw Blower is perfect for the mid-size mulching projects such as home sites, industrial and commercial projects, and highway roadsides. With the versatile B70 you can do a number of applications including seed protection, soil stabilization, erosion control and straw mulch applications.

As the world leader for over 80 years in the design and manufacture of innovative, quality equipment for the green industry, FINN is committed to your complete satisfaction. So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about by visiting the website at www.clarkequipment.co.nz .