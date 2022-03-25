Whitlock Williams Explain What is Meant by Property Law

Property law is the area of law that governs the various forms of ownership in real property and personal property. Property refers to legally protected claims to resources, such as land and personal property, including intellectual property.

For example, a person may own a piece of property with sole ownership, or they might have a joint tenancy with others. If they have joint tenancy, they may or may not have a right to transfer their share of ownership to someone else at any time or at their death.

There are two kinds of property: real property and personal property. Real property is land. It can also include things that are attached to the land like a house, commercial buildings, a garage or barn and even trees. Real property is land and the things that go along with land. By contrast, personal property is something that you possess or own that can move. A car is an example of personal property. A desk chair, a computer and anything else that’s not land or buildings is personal property. Most people own at least some personal property.

