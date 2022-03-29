Re:Vision Have Some Tips on How to Avoid Your Glasses Fogging up When Wearing a Mask

Kiwis have become accustomed to wearing a mask in public and on all public transport, but it can be frustrating for those of us who wear glasses. Wearing a mask means breathing out warm air which then fogs up your glasses (especially as winter temperatures are around the corner). Thankfully there are a few good tips on how to avoid this from happening while wearing a mask.

Try one of the following tips to avoid having to constantly de-fog your glasses. One useful tip to keep your glasses from fogging up is to use dish soap. Place a small droplet of dish soap on the lenses and rub it in well using a lens cleaning cloth (especially on the inside). You could also place your glasses in fresh suds before doing the dishes.

Another option is to use shaving cream on the lenses of your glasses. Put a little bit of shaving cream on the lenses. Using a cloth, rub it in to both sides of the lenses. Let it sit for a moment before washing it off with warm water.

Another tip is to purchase a mask that has a metal strip up top that you can form to the shape of your nose. This helps to prevent too much warm air from getting out of the mask. Try to put the mask as close as you can to your face while wearing it as low as possible on the nose. This is another way to keep your glasses from fogging up as quickly.

Finally, if these tips don’t do it for you, why not consider getting rid of your glasses with LASIK laser vision correction. Please take a moment to find out more about LASIK laser vision correction surgery and ophthalmologists by visiting the website at https://revision.nz .