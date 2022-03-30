PF2050 Ltd supporting breakthrough science for predator eradication

Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) today announced it is investing $6.7 million into research projects aiming to enable the Predator Free 2050 mission to eradicate invasive rats, stoats and possums from the whole of New Zealand, to help reverse the decline in our native biodiversity.
PF2050 Ltd Science Director Professor Dan Tompkins said the funding is starting to tackle some of the biggest hurdles that need overcoming for mission success.
"When we look at our current approaches for predator management, and what these can achieve both now and likely in the future, we see some capability gaps. Most critical is the need for new approaches for predator eradication at greater scale in New Zealand’s backcountry," Prof Tompkins said.
Funding from Vote Conservation and the Government’s Jobs for Nature programme is being provided over 2.5 years for:
These six projects are supporting new skilled employment including Vision Mātauranga fellowships and enabling multiple agencies to engage in breakthrough science research for PF2050.
They join nine existing investments under the 2020-2024 Predator Free 2050 Limited Research Strategy, covering capability development, predator behaviour, carbon accounting, and possum gene-editing.
"The portfolio of research needed to make the science breakthroughs essential for Predator Free 2050 success a reality is really starting to build," Prof Tompkins said.
PF2050 Ltd will continue to update the public with the results of the projects as they progress.
More information on the new projects is detailed below, while the full portfolio can be viewed at https://pf2050.co.nz/towards-breakthrough-science/.