The Growing Popularity of Fijian Mahogany Furniture

Mahogany wood is considered as the king among woods and mahogany furniture, new or antique, is worth the investment for its beauty, value, durability, sustainability and uniqueness.

Furniture made of mahogany typically costs more than furniture from most other woods Based on its colour, texture and durability, it is considered one of the most beautiful timber. We caught up with Ramneet Chand at Benai Farms New Zealand, a leading New Zealand supplier for Fijian kava, kava bowls, handicrafts, jewellery and furniture, to figure out the reasons for popularity of furniture made with genuine mahogany from Fiji.

Mahogany Furniture Lasts For Generations

Fijian mahogany is a dense and hard wood with tight straight grains, which makes it naturally strong, durable and versatile. Mahogany is exceptionally resistant to chips, scratches, dents, decay and insect infestation.

Mahogany Furniture Is Visually Appealing

Who does not get drawn to mahogany’s rich deep reddish-brown colour and beautiful grain pattern? Mahogany furniture have a distinctive hue that exudes elegance and timelessness. Owing to its natural luster, mahogany seems to have an unparalleled inner radiance. No wonder why mahogany is considered as the world’s leading wood for fine-quality furniture and is noticed by all.

Fijian Mahogany Is A Sustainable Wood

The mahogany trees in Fiji are carefully regulated to ensure they are sustainable and remain a precious resource for future generations. They are subject to strict rules on the number of trees that can be felled and sold. The government regulates the number of trees at the plantations to control over-harvesting and deforestation.

High Demand And Limited Supply Of Genuine Mahogany

Acquiring genuine mahogany furniture is a great investment based on its beauty, longevity and limited availability. It ages well and is resistant to warping. It can look great with some care over numerous years. This is why furniture made with mahogany wood tend to maintain or increase their value across time.

Mahogany Has Multiple Uses

As mahogany is water, stain and insect resistant, it has wider applications than just indoor furniture. The hardness of mahogany wood render them suitable for applications that need horizontal or vertical rigidity. They are great for outdoor furniture and decking as they are unlikely to warp when exposed to weather elements. Mahogany are used for general joinery, paneling, handles, doors and musical instruments. It cuts, sands and polishes well. The wood is excellent to work with and allows intricate detailing.