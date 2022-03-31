Why Choose Unovent?

Adequate ventilation for moisture reduction is a key element in a healthy home, and Unovent home ventilation systems will help to reduce condensation and the hidden moisture that creates mould and mildew – both major causes of asthma and allergies. They can also reduce rot, odours, toxins and air- born allergens.

Unovent is an advanced ductless home ventilation technology, designed by a Kiwi for New Zealand homes and conditions, making healthy, dry air possible for everyone. Each unit comes complete with its own individual fan so you get consistent air flow in every room where you have Unovent installed - air flow is not dependent on ducting length as it is with standard home ventilation systems. Unovent’s low-cost single unit engineering has removed the need for the expensive and unnecessary complexity associated with conventional systems, making it simple and easy to install.

It is also very economical and easy to maintain, using only 12 Volts. The typical cost of running an Unovent ductless ventilation system for 24 hours a day, costs around 20-30 cents every 10 days, which is less than $1 a month.

Only the filters need ongoing attention, about once a year. The G4 pre-filter can easily be removed from within the room (just like unscrewing a light bulb). The G4 filter for each unit can be washed and placed back inside each fan, or you can purchase a replacement filter. This means you can easily maintain the system yourself - no need for expensive service contracts.

We spend, on average, 16 hours per day at home. The air we breathe in at home plays a big role in determining the health and wellbeing of our loved ones. A properly ventilated home will reduce the risk of your family developing respiratory problems, will remove mould and mildew growth and will prove very economical in the long run, so for more information on ceiling extractor fans and pollen air filters please visit the website at https://justlifegroup.co.nz .