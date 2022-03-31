Innovative Initiative From Bartercard – End of Financial Year Stocktake Online Sale

Bartercard NZ have created an excellent opportunity for members to clear their excess stock before the end of the financial year. They are holding an End of Financial Year Stocktake Online Sale, running from 1-31 March. Members can list their products themselves or send details through to their Online Team.

In the cash economy, to sell excess stock, a business will typically apply a discount, run dealer promotions, or write off excess stock. Through Bartercard, business owners can instead sell excess inventory at the normal selling price, negating the need to reduce precious profit margins.

Instead of giving up on unwanted products and writing them off as a loss, you can promote them to a new marketplace. If you’re unsure how that could be made to happen, ask yourself this question. Do you have excess stock in New Zealand sitting in your business?

Rather than heavily discounting, running last-minute deals or writing off surplus stock, you can keep its value by selling it through Bartercard’s ecosystem at the normal selling price! Bartercard provide you with the tools to sell excess stock and liquidate inventory, ensuring you maximise your returns and your productivity during slow periods and utilise spare capacity.

This online sale is a great opportunity to move product before the end of the financial year, including any Large Value Assets. Simply add your listing through your MYBC account and Bartercard will take care of the rest. See below for more information, or if you need assistance, the Online Team are there to help.

If you need assistance with listing attribute based product, please provide the following information:

· Description of the product(s)/service

· Images (to save time, they can get these from your website when advised)

· Price (must include GST)

· Quantity

· Sizes/Colours where applicable

· Shipping costs (Buyer to Pay or Seller to Pay or is shipping included in the trade price?)

With this initiative in mind, please take a moment to find out more about by visiting the website at www.bartercard.co.nz .