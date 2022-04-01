MagicSeal Introduce Their Alligator Door Range

The special feature of the Alligator Pleated Door is the slimness of the bottom track. The Alligator chain that glides across this flat bottom guide, locates to the door at the bottom. The slimness of this track obviates any trip hazard. The other features are that the mesh is made of a small hole type so it keeps out midges and other flying insects.

Further the handle section is made from robust powder coated (colour of choice), aluminium box section to be able to attach to larger than normal sliding or bi-fold doors that are becoming more popular in modern homes. But the best feature of all is the ability to clip doors together to be able to join up to cover larger openings in modern houses with staka type doors

Theses doors do NOT replace a glass door in medium to high wind loads. Caution must be taken if the wind rises or gusts strongly, while the door is open, causing the mesh to displace. If this occurs, please close the mesh door immediately. If the wind is blowing strongly there can be a possibility that the door handles may dislodge.

The new MagicSeal Standard Pleated Door is the most economical and practical, Pleated Door MagicSeal have in their range. With its slim Euro Styling and easy glide system with no springs or rollers to break down, it is easy to use and maintenance free.

There are two standard options.

Option 1 - A single door up to 2.4 meters high by up to 2 meters wide.

Option 2 -T wo single doors stacked together to form a double door, up to 4 metres wide.

These two options provide a suitable insect screen door for most single or double sliding doors.

The MagicSeal Standard Pleated Door is fitted with block pleated mesh supported by nearly invisible black string, which do not move under use. To open and close the door simply place your fingers into the plastic pull tab and slide the door to the required position. When not in use the pleated mesh folds neatly back up into the handle protecting it from dust and dirt. These doors can be powder coated to match your existing door joinery to make then as discreet as possible.

Hinged insect screen doors are easily installed to both timber or aluminium joinery and can be incorporated to a colour matched frame to allow suitable clearance from your existing door handle.

Incidences of house break-ins within New Zealand are dramatically increasing, so you can can no longer risk leaving your home and family unprotected.

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about insect screens and magnetic screens by visiting the website at https://www.magicseal.com .