Canopy Cancer Care With Some Important Information During COVID Times

Understandably, several of our immunosuppressed patients are worried about, and have asked us about their third vaccination or booster shot. To this end, we can advise that the Ministry of Health has released guidance that immunosuppressed patients are eligible for a 3rd primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccination due to evidence that immunosuppressed patients develop less response to the standard two doses.

Canopy Cancer Care have also received a large volume of inquiries about eligibility for the 3rd primary dose vaccine which their team are working their way through. They wish to thank everyone for their patience as they work through the most urgent cases.

Patients who meet the eligibility criteria will be sent the Ministry of Health consent form paperwork and prescription by email. Once you receive your paperwork, please make an appointment with your GP or at a vaccination centre or pharmacy for your third dose.



For further information on the Third Primary Dose Clinical Guidance, visit the Ministry of Health website. If you have any other questions on this matter, please email covidinfo@canopycancercare.co.nz , as the Canopy triage phone line is only for urgent clinical advice.

Regarding repeat prescriptions, all active Canopy patients requiring a repeat prescription for their cancer medications can make a Script Request by emailing Canopy at prescription@canopycancercare.co.nz stating the following:

Your Name

Date of Birth

Name of drug required

Dose

Name of pharmacy that it needs to be sent to



Prescriptions will be ready in 7 days, and for urgent requests contact the triage nurse on 09 623 6009 Option 3. If they require more information about your request a nurse will contact you directly.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about cancer clinics and skin cancer by visiting the website at https://www.canopycancercare.co.nz .