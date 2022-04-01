Understanding Your IT Infrastructure With Tier4

What is IT infrastructure? IT infrastructure consists of all the IT components that play a role in a business’s operations. These components are often classified as hardware, software, the network, and even the people who operate these technologies.

An up-to-date IT infrastructure ensures that your business can meet the needs of the current and future market, and as an IT Support Provider, Tier4 conduct meetings with clients from a range of backgrounds and varying needs. At these meetings, they discuss with the client their needs, and look at their current IT infrastructure to assess what needs to be upgraded.

Firstly, they look at the IT network, and more often than not, they are using an outdated system that cannot keep up-to-date with today’s fast paced work environment. Modern systems and technologies can overwhelm older systems, and you really are doing your staff and customers a disservice if you are using old and out-of-date IT systems.

Tier4 also often hear complaints from IT managers who say they spend most of their time maintaining their current IT infrastructure. As mentioned previously, new technologies push older systems to their limit and this means that more time is needed to maintain and troubleshoot these systems.

Tier4 provides a range of technology supply and Network Support Services, and will ensure that your organisation can meet the latest demands of the , and deliver a service that exceeds your customer’s expectations. You can purchase new hardware up front or lease it over time, and Tier4 will supply high quality components to ensure that network stability and reliability needs are met.

