Shore Rentals Say Reopened Borders All the Buzz in the Industry

With the international border opening up to New Zealanders to come back home, Shore Rentals have noticed this is quite the talk in the industry right now. New Zealand's borders reopened to fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and residents and other eligible travellers from Australia at 11:59pm on Sunday 27 February 2022. On 28 February it was announced that fully vaccinated eligible travellers entering New Zealand no longer need to self-isolate from 11.59pm on Wednesday 2 March 2022.

This is great news for both travellers and the rental vehicle industry, and Shore Rentals in particular. As they explain it, car hire on the North Shore enables you to explore this wide region at your own pace, and if you’re heading North, why not stay out of the city rush of Auckland and stop by at their Takapuna branch to pick up your rental car.

With so many things to do and see around the North Shore, it’s not always easy to know where to start, so Shore Rentals will give you a warm welcome, an affordable, quality car hire and are happy to share their local insider tips about the beautiful area. Whether you are looking for a small car for running around town or a large SUV for a long road trip they have a car rental to suit you.

Shore Rentals say, “We pride ourselves on servicing car hires with utmost care so that our customers can have the best possible driving experience. Plus, we offer vehicle rental at affordable rates without any hidden costs. All our cars come with the necessary taxes, and insurances”.

So, why not call them today, to enquire about a rental vehicle to get you out and about while the weather is still so pleasant. So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about cheap car hire Birkenhead and personal rental vehicles by visiting the website at https://www.shorerentals.co.nz .