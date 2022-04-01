50% Off Actisan Hand Sanitiser at DE Halthcare

With Omicron now rampaging through the community, DE Healthcare has ensured that they have a good supply of hand sanitiser, gloves and masks available, much of which is on special for all of this month. People still need to wear a mask in most indoor spaces, and on buses, trains, ferries and on all flights. Wearing a mask or face covering can reduce the risk of people who have COVID-19 spreading the virus to others.

They may feel well or have no obvious symptoms, so a mask or face covering can help stop infectious droplets spreading when they speak, laugh, cough or sneeze. This is referred to as ‘source control’. See the World Health Organization’s Advice On The Use Of Masks In The Context Of COVID-19 for more information.

Masks and face coverings can be useful if there is known community transmission and people are near each other (less than 2 metres apart). For example, in shops or other confined or crowded environments. Place the face mask over your nose and mouth and secure with ties or loops. Make sure the mask fits snugly, moulded to your face and around your nose. Make sure the mask fully covers your nose, mouth and chin. Your mask should be comfortable, with no gaps around the mask and your face, and allow you to breathe easily.

DE Healthcare have all the infection control products that you could possibly need, and is your ‘one stop shop’ for affordable infection prevention products, including ActiSan hand sanitiser. Hand sanitisers should continue to be used whenever you are entering and exiting a supermarket, shop or anywhere there are other people.

