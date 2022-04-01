NEW ZEALAND'S LARGEST TELCO CHORUS APPOINTS NEW CARETAKER

Programmed has won a competitive bid to maintain Chorus’ property portfolio across 2,600 sites in a potential eight year, multi-million-dollar contract.

Commencing 1 July 2022, the deal will see Programmed manage end-to-end reactive and planned preventative maintenance as well as minor works for the telecommunications company across the 2,600 sites in its property portfolio.

The operations and maintenance company has seen exponential success since entering the NZ market in 1986, developing operations frameworks for customers including Ministry of Education, KiwiRail, Te Āhuru Mōwai, and Fonterra.

With Chorus, Programmed will ensure the integrity of buildings and infrastructure services that support the country’s critical communications network – a system that is vital to keeping Kiwis connected.

It will caretake a diverse range of sites including telephone exchanges, buildings, towers, fibre cables and more in both urban and rural locations – some of which were constructed over 100 years ago to house the very first automatic exchange equipment.

Programmed’s innovative technologies including drones and 3D modelling were a key factor in the win. Its system provides unobstructed real time views to its workforce. It’s an edge that is crucial to the success of long-term management and investment plans for its customers, especially when it comes to protecting today and tomorrow’s technology network.

Chorus GM Customer & Network Operations, Andrew Carroll said: "Now more than ever, Chorus has a critical role in ensuring New Zealanders remain online and connected. Optimising the management of our property portfolio is essential in ensuring this, and we're pleased to be at the start of building a new collaborative relationship with Programmed."

Forging just the right mix of technology and people power has turbo charged the company’s offering too according to Henry Arundel, General Manager of Facilities Management New Zealand at Programmed.

“Tech is such an important part of what we do but it’s the people driving the business that make it a success.

“We’ve found a way to integrate the decades of knowledge that our staff and verified providers hold with leading edge tech that help large, complex businesses run like clockwork,” says Arundel.

The contract with Chorus will create approximately over 100 jobs in Programmed’s network of service providers, creating stability and income for businesses big and small across the motu.

As well as benefitting its providers Programmed’s approach minimises the Covid-19 workforce challenges for its customers and ensures businesses like Chorus can focus on doing what they do best, keeping Kiwis connected.

About PROGRAMMED

Programmed is a leading provider of Maintenance, Facility Management, Health, Staffing and Operations services. Ranked in the top 10 private employers in Australia and New Zealand with more than 30,000 staff who work across customer sites in public housing, education, health, infrastructure, manufacturing, transport and mining.

Programmed maintains thousands of assets across New Zealand, with over 750 pre-qualified subcontractors executing required works under significant performance parameters and rapidly changing business environments. Its specialist division carries out capital works for customers, supplementing the core operations resources where works are more complex or of a higher value and a more specialist approach is required, be it through procurement or technical expertise. These project managers located across New Zealand deliver over $30 million of work annually.