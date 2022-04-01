Roof Auckland Resiliant Through COVID-19 Issues

Roof Auckland are experiencing the same issues as everyone in the construction industry, including rising costs, supply chain issues and now staff down and isolating with Covid.

New Zealand has been dropped off the global supply chain by many construction material suppliers in the wake of Covid-19, threatening to stall the building sector here, a report has warned. Rider Levett Bucknall’s (RLB) 2nd Quarter 2021 International Report says, while the New Zealand construction market has navigated the Covid-19 pandemic well, labour shortages, coupled with global supply chain disruptions continue to put pressure on construction costs.

Over the last few months there has been significant supply chain issues since the lockdown causing delays, uncertainty, and increased cost. Also, we are now seeing other cost pressures within the industry, led by significant supply chain issues and associated shipping costs, international commodity prices and increasing local labour and compliance costs.

Regarding staff shortages and isolating with COVID, this is beginning to cause havoc in the workplace. Some businesses are suffering severe staff shortages, and in some cases are unable to operate at all. Difficult issues are also arising within workplaces as to who wears the cost of employee absence where people are required to self-isolate and cannot work from home. It becomes more tricky where the employee is not actually unwell, but they are required to remain away from the workplace as a result of Government mandates.

If Covid-19 is going to become endemic in our community, we will need to take a pragmatic approach to managing it. Paralysing workplaces due to staffing shortages and preventing thousands of employees from attending work is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

